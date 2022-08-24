Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,755,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,223,979.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

AAT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. 158,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,561. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of research firms have commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. abrdn plc grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,078,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,648,000 after acquiring an additional 79,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

