Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Lifted by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,484 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Equity Residential by 2,070.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after buying an additional 845,556 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,719. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.