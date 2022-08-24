Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.0 %

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BJ. DA Davidson raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

NYSE BJ opened at $72.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

