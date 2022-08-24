Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,696 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 1.1 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX stock opened at $667.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $667.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

