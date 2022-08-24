Equal Price Hits $0.0007 (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Equal has a market cap of $271,505.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00081150 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is equal.tech. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Equal

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

