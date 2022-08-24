EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Bank of America

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,397. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $2,988,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.