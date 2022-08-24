EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 2.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $35,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2,073.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 660,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $78,741,000 after purchasing an additional 630,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.05 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

