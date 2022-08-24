Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $187.81

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $187.81 and last traded at $189.22, with a volume of 580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.34.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,049,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

