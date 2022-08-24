Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $187.81

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $187.81 and last traded at $189.22, with a volume of 580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.34.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
