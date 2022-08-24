Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Lifted by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $285.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $308.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 199.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

