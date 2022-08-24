Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

