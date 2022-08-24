Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Enigma has a market cap of $182,417.43 and $98,477.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00231335 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001544 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009887 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.00444051 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Enigma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

