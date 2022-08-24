Energy Web Token Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $139.59 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $4.64 or 0.00021877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

