Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 212,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,469,137 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $6.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Trading Up 16.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.