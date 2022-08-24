Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 212,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,469,137 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $6.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Energy Fuels Trading Up 16.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.26 and a beta of 1.69.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
