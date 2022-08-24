Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 245,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 48,175 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EQAL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. 112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

