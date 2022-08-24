Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 3,594 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.15. 84,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,497,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

