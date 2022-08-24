Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 12,500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,069,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,724,000 after purchasing an additional 229,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWR traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.73. 5,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,434. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.