Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 81,915 shares during the period. Gentex makes up approximately 1.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $23,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Up 0.5 %

GNTX traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.94. 3,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,884. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.