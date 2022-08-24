Empire Life Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,909 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 102,982 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.4 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. 86,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,712. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.