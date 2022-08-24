Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $86.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 228,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,992,756. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average of $137.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

