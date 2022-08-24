Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 45 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 228.5% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 493.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 46.0% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

HD traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $307.31. 34,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,312. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.55. The company has a market cap of $315.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

