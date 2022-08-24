Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.38. 746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Emles Luxury Goods ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

Institutional Trading of Emles Luxury Goods ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emles Luxury Goods ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE – Get Rating) by 459.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Emles Luxury Goods ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

