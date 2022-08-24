Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.51 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.83 billion.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMR opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $32,530,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 608.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after acquiring an additional 291,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $18,158,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

