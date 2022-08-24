Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.