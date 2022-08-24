Elk Finance Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Elk Finance has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Elk Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elk Finance has a total market cap of $506,651.16 and $30,030.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elk Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.

About Elk Finance

Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.

Buying and Selling Elk Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elk Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elk Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elk Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elk Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elk Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.