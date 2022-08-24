Elk Finance Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Elk Finance has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Elk Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elk Finance has a total market cap of $506,651.16 and $30,030.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.
About Elk Finance
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.
Buying and Selling Elk Finance
Receive News & Updates for Elk Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elk Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.