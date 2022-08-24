Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 71.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 954,125 shares of company stock valued at $306,853,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.26. 47,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,540. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

