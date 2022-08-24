Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $51.62 million and approximately $43,140.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,926,929,254 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

