Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%.

Electromed Stock Down 1.0 %

Electromed stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 million, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electromed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Electromed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electromed by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Electromed by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Electromed

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

