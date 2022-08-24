Elastos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $612,231.00 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00008531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $37.78 million and approximately $612,231.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004189 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000713 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001135 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

