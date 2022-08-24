Edge Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Edge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. Edge has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $12,129.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edge has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,321.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078919 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (EDGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork.

Edge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

