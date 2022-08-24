e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.52

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.52 and last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 13766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $428,830.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 577,899 shares of company stock valued at $18,658,276. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 71,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

