Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $130.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dycom Industries traded as high as $120.29 and last traded at $116.51, with a volume of 2027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.56.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.40. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.