Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Cut by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,332,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,085,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 42,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

