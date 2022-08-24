Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $4,557.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

