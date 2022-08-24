DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Reduced by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $828,321. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.