Drops Ownership Power (DOP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $270,608.22

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Drops Ownership Power has a market capitalization of $270,608.22 and approximately $158,495.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Drops Ownership Power has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Drops Ownership Power coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00763074 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016211 BTC.

Drops Ownership Power Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft.

Buying and Selling Drops Ownership Power

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

