DRIFE Achieves Market Cap of $584,697.52 (DRF)

DRIFE (DRF) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. DRIFE has a market cap of $584,697.52 and approximately $33,668.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DRIFE Coin Profile

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 711,705,499 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official.

Buying and Selling DRIFE

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

