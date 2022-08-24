Drax Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:DRXGY)

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1782 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Drax Group Price Performance

DRXGY stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

