Dovu (DOV) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Dovu (DOV) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Dovu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Dovu has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $3,255.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dovu has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003830 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00128479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00074653 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 931,157,114 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io.

Dovu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

