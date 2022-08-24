Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. Dover has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

