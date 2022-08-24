Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Up 8.3%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 285,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 101,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 price target on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$68.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.