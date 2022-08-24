Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 231 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.