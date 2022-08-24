Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth $165,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,840.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,840.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,454 shares of company stock worth $1,435,553.

Jamf Price Performance

BATS JAMF opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

