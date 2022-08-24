Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after buying an additional 52,186 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.55.

