Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 24.7% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,583,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 169,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.23. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

