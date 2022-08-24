Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

ITW opened at $205.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.21 and a 200 day moving average of $203.24. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.