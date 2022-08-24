Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the period.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

NVO opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $241.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

