Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,258 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,607,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $197.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.18. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

