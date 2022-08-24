Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,626,000 after acquiring an additional 135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

