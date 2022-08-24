Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires Shares of 16,374 Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.10.

Nevro Price Performance

Nevro Company Profile

NYSE NVRO opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.38.

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Stories

