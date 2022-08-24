DOOR (DOOR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.25 Million

DOOR (DOOR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. DOOR has a total market cap of $32.25 million and approximately $17,839.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOOR has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003864 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077038 BTC.

DOOR (DOOR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them. Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

